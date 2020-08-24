York County Ruins Hall art venue vandalized

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a local art and events hall are speaking out after the venue has seen an increase in vandalism and unauthorized graffiti since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Ruins Hall in Glen Rock, York County has seen a major spike in property damage, irreparable damages to the music stage, and even one vandal spreading feces around the area.

Ruins Hall is an area where several demolished buildings once stood. It’s been turned into an outdoor music venue featuring graffiti art. Visitors are prohibited from adding their own graffiti.

“This is still private property. We’re trying to do a lot here, but now people are coming in and disrespecting the artists. That’s our biggest worry because we have local community artists that are putting up great pieces of work, and then kids that are just bored that are coming in and writing all over them,” said Matthew Davis, co-owner of Ruins Hall.

The owners also report broken windows and doors, and are looking to install motion lights and other security upgrades.