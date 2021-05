YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One student was hurt after a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday morning.

The Eureka Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a bus rolling over on Kilgore Road in the Stewartstown area around 8 a.m.

18 people had already evacuated from the bus while one student went to the hospital, no word on their condition.

The rest were all checked out and released to school officials.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.