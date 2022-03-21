RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate’s next generation of manufacturing leaders have a head start on their careers.

York County School of Technology students are getting state of the art “Precision Machining Technology.” The idea is to get middle school students exposed to the best computer-aided design equipment and have them ask this question.

“How we can fix this? And that’s when we conceived of this grant program that we were able to access a very small amount of money, but it’s really going to make a huge difference,” Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said.

“There is such a big need within York County itself. And we’re hoping the people who are exposed to it at a younger age will also translate that into a learning environment that they would want to get into,” Precision Metal Machine Teacher, Terry Jamison said.

Mr. Jamison is training the students to use the new machines.