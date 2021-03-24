York County small businesses can now apply for CHIRP grants

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Small businesses in York County may see some relief soon, as they are now eligible to apply for a COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant.

CHIRP is a statewide program that awards grants to eligible hospitality businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants range from $5,000 to $50,000, and the grants do not have to be paid back. York County is receiving a total of $5.08 million.

Grant funds can be used for:

Funds can be used for working capital/operating expenses including payroll and nonpayroll expenses, that is both ordinary and necessary.

An ordinary expense is one that is common and accepted in an eligible applicant’s industry. A necessary expense is one that is helpful and appropriate for an eligible applicant’s trade or business. The operating expense must have been incurred between March 1, 2020 and the date of application submission.

Examples include, but are not limited to

Payroll costs, costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during periods of paid sick, medical, or family leave, and insurance premiums.

Working capital for the purpose of paying mortgage principal and interest payments (but not mortgage prepayments); and principal and interest payments on any other debt obligations that were incurred before February 15, 2020.

Rent payments, utility payments.

For rent, lease or mortgage payments, the obligation must have been in force before February 15, 2020. A mortgage or lease agreement in force before February 15, 2020 that was refinanced or restructure after February 15, 2020 is deemed in force and is still eligible. For utility costs, service must have begun before February 15, 2020.

Working capital for the purpose of covering the costs of re-opening business operations after being fully or partially closed due to the state-mandated business closure period as long as the expense was incurred due to COVID-19.

Any expenses (costs) incurred related to the expense of implementing COVID-19 preventative measures, including but not limited to specialized equipment, barriers, PPE, and employee training expenses to ensure compliance with state and federal CDC guidelines for reopening.

Any Covid-19 related expenses not already paid for with other government COVID relief funding programs, including but not limited to SBA Payroll Protection Program, other SBA Disaster/Emergency Funds, PA COVID-19 Working Capital Access program, YoCo Strong Restart Grant Fund, or City of York COVID-19 relief program.

Applications for the CHIRP program can be filled out now, and the deadline to apply is March 31. For more information on the program and how to apply, click here.