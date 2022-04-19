Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the location of Summit Grove Camp.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Businesses along the Heritage Rail Trail in York County are receiving money to boost traffic. On Tuesday, the York County Economic Alliance awarded 12 small businesses Bloom grants to make improvements and attract more rail trail visitors.

In one example of how the grants can be used, Summit Grove Camp in New Freedom remodeled motel rooms for hikers after receiving a Bloom grant last year.

“These grants are scaled to be able to get them a couple thousand dollars, a few thousand dollars so they can expand their inventory, expand their service,” said Silas Chamberlin with the York County Economic Alliance.

“It helps the community because they’re getting a better business that can provide expanded services, and it’s better for trail users because they’re coming off the trail and they’re able to take advantage of great food, great places to spend the night — services that they need,” Chamberlin said.

The Heritage Rail Trail runs 21 miles from York City down to the Maryland line. Nearly half a million people walk part of the York County Heritage Rail Trail each year.