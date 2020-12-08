York County Solid Waste Authority suspends residential electronics recycling due to upswing in COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste Authority will suspend residential electronics recycling, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9, until further notice.

The changes come after the COVID-19 pandemic saw a resurgence in positive cases over the past several days. The suspension also follows Governor Wolf’s recommendation for residents to stay home and only travel for essential services.

Residents who would normally bring their electronic devices to the Authority’s free electronics recycling program should hold onto their electronic devices until the pandemic has passed. Once it is safe to do so, the Authority will reopen electronics recycling to residents.