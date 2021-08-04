York County SPCA faces high animal intake; currently hiring for full-time positions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA, an animal resource center, is currently housing about 323 animals. However, they only have the capacity to safely house about 240 animals.

Not only are there too many animals being housed, but the staffing levels are also diminishing, according to the press release, but they are not alone. The shortage of animal welfare workers is a national problem according to the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement.

“It’s like a switch was flipped,” Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA, said. “We went from a nearly empty shelter at the beginning of summer to a packed house, seemingly overnight. It’s challenging to account for such fundamental operational changes in a very short span of time.”

The SPCA is currently hiring for two full-time Veterinary Technicians, three full-time Animal Care Technicians and two full-time Customer Service Representatives. The job openings can be found on Indeed or on the SPCA’s website.

“The labor market shortage significantly adds to our frustration. If we could get our staffing back to normal levels, we could manage our way out of this. But if things keep going as they are, and we cannot hire more help, then I fear our save rates will start to drop, which is the worst-case scenario,” Martinez said.

All available animals for adoption can also be viewed on the organization’s website.