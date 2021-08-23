York County SPCA hosts Pay What You Can campaign to increase adoptions

YROK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kicking off Monday, August 23, is the Pay What You Can Pawlooza at the York County SPCA. Hoping to increase the number of adoptions, the donation-based adoption campaign will allow adopters to take home a pet for a price they name.

The campaign is part of the Clear the Shelters effort, which is an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign. The SPCA in York has been lingering at capacity for more than a month, currently housing 282 animals.

The low staffing levels at the shelter continue to hinder the number of adoptions that can be completed. According to the press release, as the SPCA tries to grow their staff, the community can help them stride towards clearing the shelter.

“Our standard adoption feeds are typical $260 or less, but to kick off Clear the Shelters, we are waiving the adoption fee and asking adopters to make donations at a level they determine,” the press release said. “Because everyone needs a constant companion.”