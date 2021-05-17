York County Technical students receive life-saving training

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Technical School introduced students to life-saving skills on Monday.

The school put about a dozen Juniors through the rigors of a CERT or, Community Emergency Response Team field exercise. Some of these exercises include search and rescue, fire suppression and wound management.

“It makes you really see what firefighters go through. There’s a lot you do there,” Junior Cassidi Roach said. “It’s very great doing this training helped us all understand a lot and learn a lot of new things, and now there’s 12 families that if a disaster would happen, would be taken care of and firefighters wouldn’t have to worry about.”

Many of the students plan to become EMTs or continue their education in medical-related fields.