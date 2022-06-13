MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County teen has died after a single-vehicle accident on I-83.

The York County Coroner’s Office says Adrianna Reith, 18, was driving and lost control of her vehicle on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township. Reith was located at approximately 1:11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, and died at 6:50 p.m. that evening at Wellspan York Hospital.

The time of the crash was not confirmed by the coroner’s office and Reith was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office says Reith “was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt” and was ejected from the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating the crash and a routine toxicology report was completed, according to the coroner’s office.