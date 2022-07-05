HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York Couty are looking for two people who allegedly stole a wallet and used credit cards to buy $20,000 worth of gift cards.

Hanover Borough Police say on June 12 a victim’s wallet was stolen from her purse at the Eisenhower Drive TJ Maxx. A short time later several of the victim’s credit, debit, and Sam’s Club membership cards were used at the Wilson Ave. Sam’s Club to purchase approximately $20,000 in gift cards.

Police say the pictured man and woman were observed using the cards at self-checkout and left in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Sergeant Shanabrook with the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717) 637-5575 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.