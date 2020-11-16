York County to celebrate virtual Adoption Day event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bryan Tate, York County register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, announced on Monday that the annual York County National Adoption Day celebration will be held virtually on Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the inaugural celebration will be held virtually on Facebook.

York County National Adoption Day raises awareness to the need for foster care and adoption in the community and nationwide. This year, the event will feature keynote speaker Miss Pennsylvania, Tiffany Seitz.

Seitz graduated from Grove City College and her platform focuses on “Adoption Advocacy–Restoring Hope, Transforming Lives.” After testing cocaine positive and addicted at birth, Seitz spent time in foster care before being adopted. Her personal experience and passion for raising awareness to this great need ultimately helps children in the adoption system find their forever home.

In addition to Miss Pennsylvania’s appearance, the National Adoption Day celebration will recognize a special individual who has made an impact in York County adoption efforts. This recognition will be the first of many as it begins an annual tradition of paying tribute to members of the York County community.

For more information, contact the Orphans’ Court division or visit the York County Facebook page linked above.