York County to furlough 277 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County will be furloughing 277 employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake the economy, responsible for the high unemployment rate throughout the state and country.

“With the economy in its current state, the county is forced to take measures to weather this storm in this unprecedented time, as unfortunate as they may be,” President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

Wheeler was joined by commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith in making the announcement in a YouTube video, posted Tuesday.

She said due to tax extensions and the diversion of funds into stimulus packages, the county is unsure that funding will remain intact and on time.

Wheeler added that in an ordinary year, the county could have taken a loan to offset the financial shortfall but is unable to this year because of the instability of the economy.

“These temporary moves are being made to hopefully avoid having to make deeper, and possibly permanent, cuts in the future,” she said.

The furlough is expected to go into effect Saturday, April 11, and employees will be notified this week by their director or row officer.