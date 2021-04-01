York County to name new prison warden

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the York County Prison announced it will soon have a new warden.

The county says their current warden Clair Doll will become the executive director of the county’s Human Services Department, which includes the area agency on aging and children youth and families, among others.

Doll has been the prison warden for nearly four years. During that time, the prison has come under federal scrutiny after an inmate died in 2018.

abc27 reported earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the death of Everett Palmer, Jr. and has recommended dozens of changes to address systemic issues at the prison.

Deputy Warden Adam Ogle will run the prison on a temporary basis.