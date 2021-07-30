York County to partner with WellSpan Philhaven; puts mental health first

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A daunting process has become a little easier in one Midstate county. York County has worked with WellSpan Philhaven to bring behavioral health, mental health and justice services like probation officers under one roof.

Until recently, people already dealing with challenges had to waste a lot of time running around to different appointments. The move reflects bigger changes in society.

“And what’s changing this recognition that a lot of residents are interacting with the justice system because they have a behavioral health need. And if we’re not addressing that behavioral health need, we’re just going to see them again and again, and that doesn’t do anyone any good,” Amy Evans, project director for York Co. Community Action for Recovery and Diversion, said.

The joint offices are at the Loretta Claiborne building on South George Street in York.