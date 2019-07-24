York County to pay $500K+ to estate of murdered woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County will pay more than $500,000 to the estate of a murdered woman because her killer was supposed to be on house arrest.

Ross Crawford was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl-Ann Dowell, in her Manchester Township home in 2012.

The county allowed Crawford to go without electronic monitoring even though he was on house arrest for another crime.

The county settled with Crawford ‘s estate for $550,000 but did not admit any wrongdoing.

Crawford is serving up to 49 years in prison.