York County to receive over $5M in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program funds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Feb. 5, Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation to provide $145 million to the Pennsylvania hospitality industry businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, eligible businesses are able to apply for a grant. While the application is not yet open, York County is working to develop a program for businesses in their region.

In total, York County will receive $5.08 million to allocate to local restaurants, bars, taverns and other eligible hospitality-related businesses.

To apply, York Co. businesses must currently operate with less than 300 full-time employees. Additionally, “an eligible applicant was in operation on February 15, 2020, and, if required, paid income taxes to the Federal and State Government, as reported on individual or business tax returns,” according to York County’s statement.

All grant money will be put toward COVID-19-related economic impacts, financial expenses like payroll and rent, and utility costs.

To be notified of changes to this program, please email the York Co. Economic Alliance to be added to the list.