York County to use CARES Act funding to develop response initiative

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is using federal CARES Act funding to develop a county-wide emergency response plan.

It will go towards two studies: on ways to improve the county’s broadband and how to create a county health bureau. $150,000 has been allocated for each and will take about a month to finish.

After the studies are finished, the county will hold a public forum before moving forward with an action plan.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss