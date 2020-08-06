York County to use CARES Act funding to develop response initiative

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is using federal CARES Act funding to develop a county-wide emergency response plan.

It will go towards two studies: on ways to improve the county’s broadband and how to create a county health bureau. $150,000 has been allocated for each and will take about a month to finish.

After the studies are finished, the county will hold a public forum before moving forward with an action plan.

