YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Tourism Grant Committee has approved $640,500 in total funding for eight dynamic projects and events during the first round of 2022.

The Explore York Board of Directors ratified the projects on April 4, 2022. During the Round One application period, there is no maximum set for requested funds, however, applicants must request at least $2,500.

The approved projects include:

Borough of Spring Grove: $10,000 to support event and advertising costs for the “Smoke in the Grove BBQ Festival” happening Summer 2022.

$10,000 to support event and advertising costs for the “Smoke in the Grove BBQ Festival” happening Summer 2022. Hanover Chamber of Commerce: $23,000 to develop and print the Discover Hanover Magazine as a tool to promote the greater Hanover area as an attractive destination for visitors.

$23,000 to develop and print the Discover Hanover Magazine as a tool to promote the greater Hanover area as an attractive destination for visitors. Have It Made Here Brand – Marketing plan managed by Explore York: $450,000 to broaden the marketing efforts for York County’s “Have It Made Here” brand.

$450,000 to broaden the marketing efforts for York County’s “Have It Made Here” brand. Maple Lawn Entertainment Inc.: $12,000 to support marketing the new “Lavender Harvest at Maple Lawn” event premiering in Summer 2022.

$12,000 to support marketing the new “Lavender Harvest at Maple Lawn” event premiering in Summer 2022. Miss PA Scholarship Foundation Inc.: $22,500 to promote York County as the home of the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation competition and to draw increased spectators to the competition happening in Summer 2022.

$22,500 to promote York County as the home of the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation competition and to draw increased spectators to the competition happening in Summer 2022. Northern Central Railway: $42,000 to attract increased tourist visitors through digital marketing and signage advertising Northern Central Railway.

$42,000 to attract increased tourist visitors through digital marketing and signage advertising Northern Central Railway. Penn-Mar Irish Festival: $6,000 to market the in-person return of the Penn-Mar Irish Festival happening in Summer 2022

$6,000 to market the in-person return of the Penn-Mar Irish Festival happening in Summer 2022 York County Rail Trail Authority: $75,000 to fund the expansion of the Hanover Trolley Trail and to further the development of the Hanover Trolley Trail as a regional destination.

“The grant committee is continuously impressed with the applications submitted for these grants,” said Eric Menzer, Chair of the York County Tourism Grant Committee and President of the York Revolution. “It is never an easy task to sort through these deserving candidates and narrow them down to the final list of awardees. We are excited to see the results of these initiatives to attract more visitors to the robust York County tourism offerings.”

The 2022 Round One application window was open January 1 to February 15, 2022. For this first round, applicants had to request at least $2,500 and all grants require a 25 percent cash or in-kind match. There is no limit to the requested amount during the first round of grants for the year. The window for Round Two grant applications runs June 1 to July 15, 2022, with no request minimum and a request cap of $50,000.

The York County Tourism Grant Program offers an exciting way to reach new customers and build York County’s thriving tourism industry. Excellent grant applications will feature projects that:

Attract visitors beyond a 50-mile radius of York

Enhance the visitor experience

Create a positive economic impact through overnight stays

Strengthen an existing attraction

Grant requirements and restrictions can be found here or at YorkPA.org. Questions about the application process may be directed to Elizabeth Waite, Grant Program Coordinator at Explore York, by emailing Elizabeth@yorkpa.org or calling 717-852-9675, ext. 113.

In addition to Menzer, the York County Tourism Grant Committee is comprised of State Representative Kate Klunk, York County Economic Alliance President and CEO Kevin Schreiber, RKL Partner and Explore York Board Treasurer Rob Berkebile, Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing and PR Manager Caitlin Johnson, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans’ Court Bryan Tate, and County of York Pennsylvania Executive Director of Human Resources, Kristy Bixler.