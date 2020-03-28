York County under stay-at-home order due to rise in COVID-19 cases

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There were eight new cases of COVID-19 announced Friday in York County, bringing the total to 29.

York County Public Information Officer Mark Walters says the stay at home order didn’t come as a surprise.

He says for the last week, county services have been closed to the public, but open for business. He doesn’t expect much to change but hopes people listen up.

“Essentially, the stay at home order doesn’t do anything other than further encourage people to stay at home,” Walters said. “People still need to get their groceries, their medicines, and pharmacies and critical services that we as a government provide.”

Walters says this is a major announcement, but it shouldn’t cause people to act irrationally.

“People people need to know is that they don’t need to go panic buy. They do not need to ransack shelves, because keep in mind when you panic buy, you’re taking critical resources away from your neighbors,” he said.

While stricter measures are put in place, the county is finding new and creative ways to serve the public.

“York County Clerk of Orphans Court is about to conduct virtual marriage license application as well as probate, so they’ve established the ability to do that via video conference,” Walters said.

As part of the stay at home order, you can go outside on walks, hikes, or runs as long as you maintain proper social distancing.

However, Walters announced today that all York County parks are now closed.

“Just the further measures of safety, but really just the further emphasis of social distancing, stay at home and do it to help your community,” he said.

Walters also wants to remind people that police, fire, and emergency medical services are all still working around the clock and there are consequences if you go against the order.