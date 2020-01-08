York County using automatic radar devices to monitor speed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is getting more serious about forcing drivers to be more careful in work zones.

Automatic radar devices that monitor speed are being used right now in Shrewsbury, York County, and they’ll be used elsewhere.

If you are caught going 11 miles-an-hour or more over the speed limit your license plate is photographed and a citation is mailed.

“These will only be deployed in work zones where people are actually working next to the travel lane. Any tool that we have to cut down on that and get people to slow down is a worthy endeavor,” David Thompson, PennDOT said.

The cameras are in a trial period that ends March 4. Right now if you are caught, you could get fined but you will not get points.