York County using automatic radar devices to monitor speed

Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  159
Closings & Delays
AARP Tax Aide - Epiphany Lutheran Adams Co Christian Academy Annville-Cleona Schools Ava's Garden Day Care Barber Styling Institute Bermudian Springs Schools Bible Baptist Christian Academy Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Beginnings Annville Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Brookside Montessori Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Chambersburg Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Child Care Consultants, ELRC Reg 9 & 10 Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conestoga Valley Schools Conewago Valley Schools Covenant Christian Academy Cumberland Perry AVTS Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools De'Rielle Cosmetology Acd Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Franklin Learning Center Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Good Shepherd Preschool Grace Baptist School Grace Christian Preschool Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Adventist School Harrisburg Christian School Harrisburg City Schools Hbg Abraxas Student Acad Hbg Catholic Elementary Heavenly Hands Day Care Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hershey Christian acasemy Hill Top Academy Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lanc. Mennonite-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Lanc. Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Mifflin Co. Early Head Start Mifflin Co. Head Start Millersburg Area Schools Milton Hershey School Mt. Calvary Christian School Nativity School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Noah's Little Ark Preschool Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools Premier Arts & Science School PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Selinsgrove Schools Seven Sorrows School Shippensburg Schools Shrewsbury Christian Academy Silver Academy Silver Spring Pres. Prscl Snyder/Union Head Start Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Southern York County Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Joan of Arc School St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle St. Rose of Lima School St. Stephen's Episcopal School St. Theresa's School Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquehanna Waldorf School Susquenita Schools Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Trinity Preschl/Playgrp Camp Hill Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Wonder Club E.L.C. Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology

York County using automatic radar devices to monitor speed

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is getting more serious about forcing drivers to be more careful in work zones.

Automatic radar devices that monitor speed are being used right now in Shrewsbury, York County, and they’ll be used elsewhere.

If you are caught going 11 miles-an-hour or more over the speed limit your license plate is photographed and a citation is mailed.

“These will only be deployed in work zones where people are actually working next to the travel lane. Any tool that we have to cut down on that and get people to slow down is a worthy endeavor,” David Thompson, PennDOT said.

The cameras are in a trial period that ends March 4. Right now if you are caught, you could get fined but you will not get points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss