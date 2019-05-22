York County voters pick fresh faces in primary election

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Voters in York County chose fresh faces over incumbents in Tuesday's primary election.

County commissioner Chris Reilly has been a county commissioner for 20 years. He was running for re-election but did not prevail.

"I'm disappointed but relieved in a sense," Reilly said. "I had a great run. I'm the longest-serving commissioner in York County history.

As Reilly wraps up his fifth term as commissioner, a new politician steps into the scene. Republican Julie Wheeler, one of four commissioner candidates, is moving on the general election in November.

"I think York County is ready for a fresh face," Wheeler said. "One of the things we campaigned on is that we offer a new generation of leadership, and I think that voters made that clear last night. They are looking for a new generation of leadership."

Wheeler prevailed over former commissioner Steve Chronister, who was looking to get back into the seat, but the former owner of Grandview Golf Course was the center of controversy after calling police on a group of black woman known as the Grandview 5.

Sandra Thompson, one of the Grandview 5, claimed victory for herself in a race for judge in the county court of common pleas.

"I am from where they are and my diversity in life and legal experience is what's going to make me a great judge," Thompson said.