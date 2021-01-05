York County welcomes new humane society police officer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Animals in one part of the Midstate now have another human on their side. On Tuesday, Otto Cruz officially became York County’s Humane Society Police officer.
Even before getting that designation, Cruz was already responding to crimes against animals and helping to trap feral cats.
Cruz said a specialist in a role like his is necessarily because most police officers are addressing human issues.
“Sometimes the animal cruelty cases kind of fell through the cracks. So it’s always important to have somebody like me that is willing to do the extra work that you have to do on these cases,” Cruz said.
The SPCA’s executive director says the organization’s need for a sworn police officer is necessary to truly fight animal cruelty.
