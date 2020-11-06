York County welcomes new Police Commissioner on Thursday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, York County welcomed their new Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow.

Muldrow has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. After being sworn in, Muldrow said he has big plans for changing the York Police Department.

“We together, collectively, are going to be able to change this community, change this city,” Muldrow said, “because we understand, we know, we’re not going to be able to do it alone with handcuffs, badges, and a gun.”

He went on to assert that type of action is now how you make change in a community.

The previous York County Police Commissioner stepped down after just under one year in the role.

