York County woman’s death in Middle Creek Wildlife Area ruled a suicide

York

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman’s death Saturday in Middle Creek Wildlife Area is ruled a suicide.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says the woman approximately 35-40 years of age was found hanging from a tree around 2 p.m. August 1.

The woman was located on the “Spice Bush Trail” approximately half a mile from the trailhead in Clay Township.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was on scene and determined the death a suicide. The investigation is completed.

The name has not yet been released.

