York County’s Made in America Tour Event to be held this summer in hybrid model

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Explore York will be welcoming visitors to York County at its annual Made in America Event from June 14-20. And this year’s will be a little different due to COVID-19, as it will be run using both in-person and virtual elements.

Event runners have designed this year’s edition to accommodate the varying comfort levels of travelers. They’ll provide daily videos and content that will allow visitors to take a tour, listen to educational content, or do hands-on activities.

Businesses taking part in the event will give a glimpse into their making process and discounts for those who take their experience into practice. Twenty locations are set to offer exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at how they create memories for visitors.

A full look at the event and its participants can be found here.