York County’s strategic plan starts taking shape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The term “strategic plan” might not sound too exciting. But York County leaders say you might be surprised by some of the things their new plan will do.

The county commission gave an update this week on how its plan is evolving. It’s kind of like a business plan, but for government. The idea is how can a county make big decisions about things like infrastructure if it doesn’t take stock of its needs?

“We certainly know one of the infrastructure needs in our community is closing the digital divide. And the county has taken an active role in doing that with our broadband initiative. So that is just one example of having an overarching plan to guide us on some of those big issues,” York County President Commissioner, Julie Wheeler (R) said.

Wheeler also said the strategic plan isn’t set in stone. It will change as the county’s needs change over the year.