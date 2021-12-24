York couple appears on Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’

Contestants Hector Peralta and Bianca Bencosme, as seen on Worst Cooks In America, Season 24. (Courtesy of Food Network)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you going to someone else’s house for a Christmas meal? If so, I hope you’re not going to the home of one couple I met on Friday, Dec. 24.

And it’s not because Bianca Bencosme and Hector Peralta of York aren’t lovely people. They are. and they’re hilarious. But, they are among some of the worst cooks in America.

I wasn’t the one judging them. I’m, apparently thankfully, never tasted their cooking.

The Food Network has a show called “Worst Cooks in America,” and they were recruiting.

“And I just said ‘oh my gosh, this is my time to shine!’ This is our time to learn something, that’s what I expected there.” Bianca Bencosme said.

“We applied, and they loved us. I mean I don’t think they loved the food. but they loved us,” Hector Peralta said.

The show airs on the Food Network on Jan. 5.

You can check out the full interview with the couple in the player below.