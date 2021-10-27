York Day Nursery opens second location; teaching positions open

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Day Nursery has officially opened its doors to its second location today on the York County School of Technology campus. The nonprofit early childhood education center opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to the press release, students and families will be welcome to the new center on Monday, Nov. 1. The new location will be big enough for 80 children between the ages of six weeks and three years.

“Today is a proud day for all of us at York Day Nursery,” Brian Grimm, president and CEO of

York Day Nursery said. “Every child in York County deserves to receive a high-quality early childhood education and with the opening of our new center we’re even closer to making that a reality.”

The York Day Nursery is also hiring teachers to help out with both of their locations. Those interested should visit their employment page, here. According to the press release, teaching positions start at $15/hour.