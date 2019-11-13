York doctor charged with indecent assault of 2 patients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York doctor is accused of having illegal contact with two female patients.

Dr. Ray Shubhra, 46, is charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

The women told authorities that Shubhra touched them inappropriately while they were alone with him during examinations at WellSpan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, at 2350 Freedom Way.

One woman said during an examination in March 2018, Shubhra told her to remove her bra then groped her breasts. She said when she complained of swelling in her ankle, he told her to remove her pants then inappropriately touched her, according to a criminal complaint filed by York Area Regional Police.

The second woman said Shubhra had her fully expose her breasts then groped her during an examination in September 2018, the complaint states.

Shubhra is on a leave of absence until further notice, according to a statement from WellSpan.

“We take these allegations seriously and have taken immediate action upon learning of them,” the statement reads. “We conducted a thorough investigation and have continued to cooperate with investigating authorities.

“Despite being unable to independently confirm these allegations, we put in place measures to continue to ensure the safety of patients.”

