NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty one people were arrested at DUI checkpoints in North York Borough.

On July 1 between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department (in cooperation with the Center For Traffic Safety, PennDOT, and MADD) conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint in the 900 block of North George Street in North York Borough.

Fourteen of the arrests were for driving under the influence while the other seven were drug-related. Twenty-three traffic citations were also issued through the checkpoint.