HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Employment levels are approaching pre-pandemic levels and business owners are optimistic, although consumer confidence remains wobbly.

Those were a few key conclusions of a new state-of-the-economy study released by the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA).

“Most business owners are very optimistic about where we’re heading, and they fully anticipate things to normalize by spring or summer,” said Kevin Schreiber, YCEA’s president and CEO.

Schreiber said nothing in a globalized world happens in a vacuum.

“Few thought several weeks ago we’d be waking up here today and the end of February and seeing a war in Eastern Europe,” Schreiber said.

Still, he said any direct local impact of events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tends to be short-lived.

Data for the new report comes from late 2021, when the omicron variant’s impact on consumer psychology and behavior was at its peak. Schreiber says more recent indications point to one of the more stable environments of the pandemic era.

“Right now what keeps me up at night is, can we count on that stability to continue? Is there light in this tunnel, and are we approaching that at a at a very positive and rapid pace?” he said.

One thing that helps Schreiber sleep, on the other hand, is the overall diversity of the Midstate’s economy.

York is “more heavily manufacturing than Harrisburg or Lancaster — Harrisburg, sensibly, being a little bit more heavy on the government sector, and Lancaster has a stronger agricultural base,” he said.

The bi-monthly YCEA report is actually produced by the Center for Regional Analysis of Lancaster County’s Economic Development Company — that fact itself, Schreiber said, a good example of necessary cooperation between the counties.

“What happens in Lancaster and Harrisburg impacts York and, vice versa,” he said.