York eyesore getting new tenants

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – What was once an adult bookstore on one of York’s busiest streets will become something else.

Cupid’s has been closed since a fire in 2015, but the remnants remain. Magazines, signs, broken TVs and DVD cases sit in layers of dirt.

Officials with Royal Square Redevelopment and Construction say the building is finally getting new tenants. Mexitaly and York Financial Wellness are planning to move into the building complex on George Street.

The renovation project will cost over $3 million but could get state funding.