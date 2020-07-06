York faces Fourth of July fireworks aftermath

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — 12 fires were caused by fireworks on Saturday in York, in one case, a dumpster caught fire next to a veterans center, nearly burning it down.

Mayor Michael Helfrich blames state lawmakers for legalizing fireworks, calling it a “failed experiment.”

“I did not have a holiday. I had a complaint weekend,” Helfrich said flatly. “All I did was respond to people where their neighbors or people just driving up and setting them off near there homes where they don’t even live, just setting off firework shows and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Crews with York Public Works continue to clean up the fireworks left behind from Saturday. They say public parks were hit the hardest.

Top Stories: