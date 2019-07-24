York Fair announces name change

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Fair will have a new name when it moves from fall to summer next year.

The York County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has voted to change the name of the annual event to the York State Fair, organizers announced Wednesday.

“We are as big as many state fairs across the country in terms of attendance, entries, entertainment, amusement rides, facilities, staffing and budget, so the question became why not recognize ourselves as a state fair level event by calling ourselves the York State Fair,” CEO Bryan Blair said in a news release.

“With the fair changing dates to July in 2020, it seemed like a perfect time to make the transition and to rebrand. We will still be known as America’s First Fair and America’s Oldest Fair. We will just have a new look and a new name,” Blair said.

Organizers said there are at least 63 fairs across the United States that use the phrase “state fair” in their title, and approximately 42 of those events are private and/or non-profit organizations that receive no government funding or state oversight.