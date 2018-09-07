York Fair begins

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - It's that time again. The York Fair is underway.

Billed as America's first fair, the York Fair dates all the way back to 1765.

New this year is the community pavilion, which will host several local entertainers, each representing a different culture.

The fair runs through Sept. 16.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and at noon Monday through Thursday.

Admission for $8 for adults, $4 for children and teens ages 6-18 and for college students with an ID. Children 5 and under get in free.

Parking is $7.

Sunday, Sept. 16 is "$18 Carload Day" which includes parking.

Featured entertainment includes Alice Cooper, 5 Seconds of Summer, American Idol: Live 2018, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Old Dominion with special guest Walker Hayes, contemporary Christian music band MercyMe, and the Monster Truck Fall Bash.

abc27 will have live coverage throughout next week.

--

Online: http://yorkfair.org/