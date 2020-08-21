York Fair CEO questions Carlisle Events, Health Department settlement

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Fair was canceled this summer, but now the CEO is questioning the state after details of a settlement with Carlisle Events was released.

The state says Spring Carlisle was allowed to continue because it was operating like a flea market. Under the guidelines, it was able to run at 50 percent capacity, which equated to 20,000 people.

York Fair says it came up with an operations plan like Carlisle Events, but the state says it’s not approving plans unless it’s for a professional sports team.

The Governor’s Office responded saying the York Fairgrounds actually asked to operate other portions of the event space as well as a flea market style — which is why they were denied. The office says they are permitted to operate just a flea market at 50 percent capacity if choose to.