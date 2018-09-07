York Fair gears up for grand opening

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York Fair begins on Friday.

This is the 253rd year for America's oldest fair. It started in 1765.

New to the York Fair this year is the community pavilion which will host several local entertainers, each representing a different culture.

"We just wanted to diversify," says Brianna Holmes, the fair's organizer. "We have so many different communities involved. We wanted to reach out to everyone so that everyone feels at home for the York Fair."

Gates open Friday at 11 a.m. The fair runs through September 16th.

abc27 be there and will have live coverage throughout.

For ticket and parking information, please click here.