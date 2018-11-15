York Fair moving to July

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York Fair will become a summer event in 2020.

The York County Agricultural Society Board of Directors announced Thursday that it voted to change the dates.

Effective in 2020, the York Fair will take place July 24 through August 2. The 2019 dates will be September 6 through September 15.

Organizers said the decision is based on fair trends, research, and discussions with participants, vendors, and exhibitors.

They said the change also allows for the potential of higher quality concert entertainment, and since schools are not in session, families will be able to spend more time at the fair.

Current York Fair COO Bryan Blair said the fair will look to establish new traditions around the July date and explore bringing back some traditions that have perhaps disappeared in recent years.

"My goal as the incoming CEO is to produce the highest quality Fair, regardless of the time of year, and we will be giving the Fair a new look that will be noticeable in 2020 to go along with our date change”, Blair said in a news release.