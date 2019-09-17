York Fair reports 17% increase in attendance from 2018

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Fair organizers reported attendance for the 10-day event was 529,574, compared to the 450,173 from last year’s records.

York Fair CEO Bryan Blair said a strong entertainment lineup and near-perfect weather helped push attendance up 17.6% over last year.

“We are still working on tabulating all of the final numbers, but we have seen increases across the board in terms of gate admissions, concert ticket sales, ride armband/ticket sales and concessionaire receipts which indicates a very successful fair on every level,” Blair said in a statement.

Next year’s York State Fair is scheduled for July 24 through August 2.