York Fairgrounds reeling from pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Fairgrounds and event/expo centers are being hit hard by the pandemic,

but lawmakers don’t’ seem to be talking about them.

The York Fairgrounds hosts over 200 events every year. Since the start of the pandemic, it’s only hosted two and is down 75% of its income and is $9 million in debt. With amusement parks allowed to open, it’s wondering why it’s not allowed to be open too.

Governor Wolf today acknowledged the inconsistent guidelines and says they might be revisited.

