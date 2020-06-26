York Fairgrounds vandalized: Police looking for suspects

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Police are looking for suspects that vandalized property at the York Fairgrounds Thursday.

Police say several offices were forcibly entered with broken doorknobs and damaged doors, two permanent vendor stands were damaged, there was broken display glass at the Mister Ed’s Candy Emporium booth, a portable ATM machine was damaged, and the Professional Firefighters’ booth door was forced open.

Police also say black spray paint and spray foam was used to deface several booths, a motorized lift machine, and an outdoor movie projection screen.

Officers were able to get video surveillance of the two suspects and an employee of the York Fairgrounds said he saw the suspects climbing over the perimeter fence and fleeing west in Hope Alley from Highland Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

The West Manchester Township Police Department is asking for help from the public with identifying these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department or email Detective Matthew DeWitt at mdewitt@wmtwp.com.

Top Stories: