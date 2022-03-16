YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this month, abc27 reported about Project Lifesaver. A police department in York County offers a tool to find children or adults who are likely to wander from home.

One of the first families to benefit from the project was the Massal family. Rebecca Massal’s son Andrew has autism. He isn’t fully verbal and has slipped away in the past.

“I have extra help and that takes away some of the worry as a parent. I also want to share this information with other parents who are in the same situation that I’m in,” Massal said.

“It’s one more tool in our toolbox to have a successful search when a child wanders off that has autism, down syndrome, an adult with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Lieutenant David Godfre of the York County Sheriff’s Department said.

If you’re interested, call your local police department or sheriff’s office and ask about Project Lifesaver.