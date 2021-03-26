York Fire Chief officially retires, looks forward to next chapter

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday was the last day on the job for York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff.

He joined the fire department 26 years ago and has been chief for the past two years.

Deardorff says he looks forward to spending more time with his family but will miss being a firefighter.

“It’s a little surreal. Looking forward to the next chapter, but, you know, it’s tough leaving something you’ve loved and you’ve done for so long. But you know, it’s the right thing to do,” the York Co. chief said.

York’s mayor, Michael Helfrich also spoke to Deardorff’s service in the Midstate community when his retirement was announced two weeks ago.

“Chief Deardorff pulled the team together and supported our firefighters during some of the most difficult emotional times that our fire department has ever seen,” Helfrich said.

Deardorff will become manager of safety and emergency management for WellSpan’s Apple Hill center. He starts that job on Monday, March 29.

He will be succeeded by Deputy Chief William H. Sleeger, Jr. who will be named Acting Chief on March 26th, 2021.

“Deputy Chief William H. Sleeger, Jr. started with the Department on March 9, 1992. Prior to his appointment with the department, Chief Sleeger served our country as a member of the United States Navy,” York City Fire said in a release when Deardorff’s retirement was announced.