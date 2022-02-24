YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Fire Department bought two new fire engines that arrived on Thursday, Feb 24.

The E-One Typhoon Pumper engines cost $530,000 each, but they could have been even more expensive. Both trucks were designed by York Firefighters to meet the needs of the city and to cut down on costs.

For example, they are built to navigate through the city’s narrow streets.

“The design here is a shorter wheelbase overall length of the engines is shorter. We designed them without some of the older equipment, like generators, and things like that. We had a lot of maintenance issues with that,” Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr. said.

Once the firefighters are trained to operate them, the trucks will be placed in service at Fire Station One on King Street, and Fire Station Five on Market Street.