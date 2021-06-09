York Flea coming to Continental Square this weekend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Flea, York’s downtown flea market and vendor showcase, will return June 12 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., for the first time on Continental Square.

The flea market will take place on the corner of North George and East Market Streets, and organizers expect around 1,000 to 2,000 visitors to attend.

York Flea is a showcase of vintage and handmade crafts and goods from South Central Pa. This is the sixth year of the market, and it has grown from a ten-vendor event to a regional spectacle.

This event will also be sponsored on the second Saturday of July and August.

A list of vendors and future events are available on their website.