York Flea showcases local artists and gets people out of the house

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a unique experience in the City of York that never disappoints.

York Flea is an event in the Midstate that’s been around since 2015. And after the pandemic wreaked havoc last summer, it’s back and better than ever in 2021.

Shoppers got a chance to stop by Continental Square in Downtown York to see some of the work done by local artists, crafters, and vintage curators. Organizers say Saturday was a great opportunity for people who have been spending a lot of time at home to get out and enjoy themselves.

“This has been amazing,” Kristen Dempwolf said. “We have seen a lot of foot traffic. It means people are ready to get out and enjoy the good weather and support these small businesses.”

Musicians from the region also provided live entertainment.