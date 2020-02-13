York flower shop to close after 43 years

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Valentine’s Day could be your last chance to buy your loved one something special at Stagemyers Flower Shop in York.

Owners Dan and Karen Hinson put the building up for sale last year. After 43 years in business, the couple says it’s time to retire.

“It’s going to tear me up to get rid of it because this is all I’ve known for 43 years,” Dan Hinson said.

Valentine’s Day was always the busiest day of the year for the shop. Before opening, lines would form at the door.

The holiday is special to the Hinson’s because while it’s a non-stop stream of customers, they always know they can count on seeing the same people every year.

“We had people that came to us for prom flowers, and we did their children’s prom flowers, we’ve done their grandchildren’s flowers, and were doing their great grandchildren’s prom flowers,” Dan Hinson said.

The couple plans to keep the shop open until their building is sold.