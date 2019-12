YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York is gearing up for a fun New Year’s Eve celebration at the Voni Grimes Gym on East College Street.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., kids can enjoy giant inflatables, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon twist artists, and even a petting zoo. The night ends with a countdown and balloon drop.

The event is free and open to all families.