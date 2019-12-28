York gears up for New Year’s Eve

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City is already gearing up for New Year’s Eve by raising the “white rose” on top of the former citizen’s bank building in Continental Square.

This year, the city is offering an event for the kids at Voni Grime’s Gym from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kids can enjoy music, face painting, even a petting zoo.

Adults, however, can head to the square at 10:00 p.m. to ring in the new decade.

After the rose drops, fireworks will light up the square. The event is free, and everyone is welcome.